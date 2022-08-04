June 22, 1959-June 24, 2022

Gilbert Hanson, 63, passed away peacefully at his home Friday, June 24th in Waterloo.

Gilbert was born in San Bernardino, California. He moved to the Waterloo area in 2004 to work for John Deere, where he was planning to retire after 18 years of loyal service.

Gilbert devoted his spare time to taking care of his family. He went above and beyond for his loved ones, and those closest to Gilbert witnessed him show the same compassion to anyone in need. Gilbert was deeply loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Gilbert is survived by his son, Matthew Hanson, of Houston, Texas, and his four daughters, Tabitha Hanson of Cedar Falls, Sarah Kennedy of Houston, Texas, Amy (James) Kerens of Houston, Texas, Michelle Hanson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and several loving siblings, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, JoAnn Crawford, his sister, Rhonda Carnahan, his son, Jake Hanson, and many other cherished loved ones.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 14th at 4 pm at the Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Gardens in Waterloo with dinner to follow. Those wishing to attend are asked to please RSVP at gilbertsmemorial@gmail.com.