July 25, 1935-December 7, 2020
CEDAR FALLS-Gilbert E. “Gil” Hewett, 85, of Cedar Falls died Monday, December 7th, 2020 at the Western Home Communities-Deery Suites, due to complications from a fall and COVID.
He was born July 25, 1935 in Fairfield, Iowa, son of John Earl and Marion Katherine (Schaible) Hewett. He married Roberta “Jean” Morgan on June 22, 1958 in Fairfield.
Gil earned his BS degree from Parsons College, MS and PhD from the University of Iowa. A lifelong educator, he began his career teaching science and math at Wheatland High School in 1957. In 1959, he started teaching at Fairfield High School. He then taught at Parsons College in 1966 before coming to Cedar Falls to teach in the education department at the University of Northern Iowa in 1972. He later joined Area Education Agency 7 as an Assessment and Research Consultant. He continued teaching at UNI as an adjunct professor. After retiring from the AEA in 2000, he worked four years as Director of Testing for the Waterloo School District.
Gil was a member of the Cedar Falls Rough Risers Kiwanis Club, serving as Secretary/Treasurer many years. He was also a member of several educational organizations. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls where he led an adult Sunday school class for over twenty-five years.
Survived by: his wife, Jean of Cedar Falls; five daughters: Cindy (John Pestotnik) Hewett of Costa Rica, Barb Jones of Papillion, NE, Sarah (Robert Tamura) Hewett and Susan (Gary Walburn) Hewett, both of Simpsonville, SC, and Joan (John DeGroote) Hewett of Cedar Falls; one son, Robert (Heidi) Hewett of Woodstock, IL; 11 grandchildren: Andy and Allison Pestotnik, Ian and Aidan Jones, Alexandra, Elizabeth and Alayna Tamura, Emma and Kieran DeGroote, Ariadne and Cordelia Hewett; and a brother, John Hewett of Columbia, MO.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Lucille Lambert.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls, with inurnment will be in Fell Cemetery in Libertyville, Iowa on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the church. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
