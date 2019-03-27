(1942-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Gertrude “Trudy” Petersen, 76, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, March 23, at MercyOne-Waterloo Medical Center.
She was born Nov. 23, 1942, in Marcus, daughter of Henry and Gertrude (Wersinger) Busch. She married Everett D. Petersen on Dec. 7, 1963, in Preston, Minn. He died Aug. 18, 2011.
She was employed in dining at the Western Home Communities.
Survived by: a son, Duane (Kimberly) Petersen of Hurst, Texas; a daughter, Angie (Tom) Petersen of Waterloo; two grandchildren, Rose (Jay) Palmer and Sara (Ryan) Ezell; three great-grandchildren, Skylar, Braylon and London Licudine; 13 siblings, Betty Freking of LeMars, Clara Barrett of Marino Valley, Calif., Bud (Nancy) Busch of Marcus, Helen Curtis of Cedar Falls, Agnes Cox of Lincoln, Neb., Raymond (Lupe) Busch of Melrose Park, Ill., Mary (Jack) Beazley of Washta, Joseph (Laurie) Busch of Bremerton, Wash., JoAnne (Al) Jenness of Moville, Joyce (Tom) Merrill of Omaha, Neb., Paul (Jane) Busch of Marcus, Lawrence (Jackie) Busch of Anthon and Louise (Reyes) Rodriguez of Mt. Pleasant, Texas.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and a brother, John Busch.
Services: noon Friday, March 29, at Richardson Funeral Service, with burial in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and also for an hour before the service.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
