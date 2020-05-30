Gertrude R. Frey

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1922-2020)

WATERLOO — Gertrude Remley Frey, 98, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, May 26, at home.

She was born March 22, 1922, in Milville, daughter of Thomas and Effie Tindell Tompkins. She attended Gates Business College. Gertrude married Glen W. Frey on May 17, 1968, in Charles City. He died Dec. 24, 2001.

She worked at Salsbury Labs in Charles City for 18 years, retiring as lab technician. Gertrude was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Charles City and Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

Survivors: three daughters, Laura Usher and Barbara (Gary) Schneider, both of Waverly, and Carol Matz of Waterloo; a stepdaughter, Maryann (Don) Bartz of Forest City; a half-brother, Jerry (Marlys) Stille of Lake Mills; 12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 35 great-great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; husband; a son, Mervin Remley; a sister, Doris Scarrow; two brothers, Theodore Tompkins, and Kenny Nielsen; a half-brother, Arnold Biedermann; a granddaughter, Sherry Schneider Dehoet; a grandson, Rick Schneider; and great-grandson, Adam Schneider.

Services: took place at Locke Funeral Home with burial in Sunnyside Memory Gardens in Charles City.