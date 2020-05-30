Gertrude R. Frey

(1922-2020)
WATERLOO — Gertrude Remley Frey, 98, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, May 26, at home.
She was born March 22, 1922, in Milville, daughter of Thomas and Effie Tindell Tompkins. She attended Gates Business College. Gertrude married Glen W. Frey on May 17, 1968, in Charles City. He died Dec. 24, 2001.
She worked at Salsbury Labs in Charles City for 18 years, retiring as lab technician. Gertrude was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Charles City and Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterloo.
Survivors: three daughters, Laura Usher and Barbara (Gary) Schneider, both of Waverly, and Carol Matz of Waterloo; a stepdaughter, Maryann (Don) Bartz of Forest City; a half-brother, Jerry (Marlys) Stille of Lake Mills; 12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 35 great-great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; husband; a son, Mervin Remley; a sister, Doris Scarrow; two brothers, Theodore Tompkins, and Kenny Nielsen; a half-brother, Arnold Biedermann; a granddaughter, Sherry Schneider Dehoet; a grandson, Rick Schneider; and great-grandson, Adam Schneider.
Services: took place at Locke Funeral Home with burial in Sunnyside Memory Gardens in Charles City.
Memorials: to Trinity American Lutheran Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences at LockeFuneralHome.com.
She sang in choir, quilted, and volunteered in the church office. Gertrude was also member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed dancing, sewing, cooking, baking, playing cards and bingo, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.