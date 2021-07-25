Gertrude Marie “Gert” Hogan
April 5, 1935-July 24, 2021
WASHBURN-Gertrude Marie “Gert” Hogan, 86, of Washburn, died Saturday, July 24 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
She was born April 5, 1935 in Waterloo, daughter of Vincent and Amelia “Molly” Klein Driscoll. She married Charles Edward Hogan June 19, 1961 in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Waterloo. He died Sept. 1, 1998.
Gert graduated from Orange High School with the Class of '52 and was employed as a secretary in Student Services with Hawkeye Community College, retiring in 1994.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, the Rosary Society and Catholic Daughters of the Americas.
Gert was a kind and loving soul, always generous with a welcoming smile and a helping hand. She was a friend to everyone she met.
Survived by: a daughter, Kathleen (Robb) Williams of LaPorte City; four sons, Michael (Diana) of Eagan, Minn., Daniel (Erin) of LaPorte City, Patrick (Kari) of Waterloo, and Thomas (Tina) of Gilbertville; 14 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; one sister, Sherry (Bill) Kohl of Cedar Rapids; a sister-in-law, Barb Driscoll of Washburn; and two brothers-in-law, Wayne Fox and Earl Steimel both of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her siblings, Arlene Steimel, Vincent “Bud” Driscoll, Gloria Girsch, Donna Condon, Dwayne Driscoll, Lynne Fox, Miriam Steimel and Michael Driscoll..
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 28 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Gilbertville. Public visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 27 at the church, where there will be a 4:00 p.m. rosary and a 7:00 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue for an hour before services at the church on Wednesday.
Memorials may be directed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Cedar Valley Hospice or Bosco System.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
