Gertrude Marie “Gert” Hogan

April 5, 1935-July 24, 2021

WASHBURN-Gertrude Marie “Gert” Hogan, 86, of Washburn, died Saturday, July 24 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

She was born April 5, 1935 in Waterloo, daughter of Vincent and Amelia “Molly” Klein Driscoll. She married Charles Edward Hogan June 19, 1961 in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Waterloo. He died Sept. 1, 1998.

Gert graduated from Orange High School with the Class of '52 and was employed as a secretary in Student Services with Hawkeye Community College, retiring in 1994.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, the Rosary Society and Catholic Daughters of the Americas.

Gert was a kind and loving soul, always generous with a welcoming smile and a helping hand. She was a friend to everyone she met.

Survived by: a daughter, Kathleen (Robb) Williams of LaPorte City; four sons, Michael (Diana) of Eagan, Minn., Daniel (Erin) of LaPorte City, Patrick (Kari) of Waterloo, and Thomas (Tina) of Gilbertville; 14 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; one sister, Sherry (Bill) Kohl of Cedar Rapids; a sister-in-law, Barb Driscoll of Washburn; and two brothers-in-law, Wayne Fox and Earl Steimel both of Waterloo.