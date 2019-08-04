Gertrude L. Dettmering

(1930-2019)
TRIPOLI — Gertrude LouAnne Dettmering, 88, of Tripoli, died Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.
She was born Oct. 29, 1930, in Klinger, daughter of Otto and Martha (Hesse) Richmann. On Aug. 29, 1949, she married Donald Dettmering at Immanuel Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death in 2009.
Gertrude graduated from Readlyn High School. In addition to assisting her husband on the family’s farm, rural Tripoli, Gertrude worked as a CNA at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner and later at the Tripoli Nursing & Rehab. She was a long time member of St. John Lutheran Church-Crane Creek, rural Tripoli, where she was a Sunday School Teacher and served as a chaperone for the Luther League. Gertrude and Donald served together on the Tripoli Ambulance Service for 20 years. When the couple retired from farming in 1987, they moved in to Tripoli. The family formed a band called the “Golden Stars,” which Gertrude served as the organizer.
Survived by: three children, Denise (David) Schavey of Blue Earth, Minn., Donell (Marvin) Dittmer of Waverly and Daniel (Barb) Dettmering of Zearing; six grandchildren, Matthew (Kristin Wendland) Dittmer, Michell (Dan) Buls, Dane (Katie) Dettmering, Drew (Aryn) Dettmering, Brian (Vanessa Juarez) Schavey and Kevin Schavey; three great-grandchildren, Sophie and Liam Buls and Sloane Dettmering; a brother, Donald (JoAnn) Richmann of Waverly; two sisters-in-law, LaVelle Richmann of Iowa Falls and Kathie Dettmering of Waverly.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents and parents-in-law; her husband; two brothers, Melvin and Eldon “Joe” Richmann; a sister, Dorothy Shaner; and a brother-in-law, Merlin Dettmering.
Services: were Aug. 3 at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli, with burial in St. John Lutheran Church-Crane Creek Cemetery, rural Tripoli. Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli assisted the family.
Memorials: may be made in Gertrude’s name to the Tripoli Ambulance Service or to the family for later designation.
Condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Gertrude enjoyed gardening, canning, raising chickens, and was an avid collector of earrings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.