Gertrude L. Dettmering

TRIPOLI — Gertrude LouAnne Dettmering, 88, of Tripoli, died Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.

She was born Oct. 29, 1930, in Klinger, daughter of Otto and Martha (Hesse) Richmann. On Aug. 29, 1949, she married Donald Dettmering at Immanuel Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death in 2009.

Gertrude graduated from Readlyn High School. In addition to assisting her husband on the family’s farm, rural Tripoli, Gertrude worked as a CNA at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner and later at the Tripoli Nursing & Rehab. She was a long time member of St. John Lutheran Church-Crane Creek, rural Tripoli, where she was a Sunday School Teacher and served as a chaperone for the Luther League. Gertrude and Donald served together on the Tripoli Ambulance Service for 20 years. When the couple retired from farming in 1987, they moved in to Tripoli. The family formed a band called the “Golden Stars,” which Gertrude served as the organizer.

Survived by: three children, Denise (David) Schavey of Blue Earth, Minn., Donell (Marvin) Dittmer of Waverly and Daniel (Barb) Dettmering of Zearing; six grandchildren, Matthew (Kristin Wendland) Dittmer, Michell (Dan) Buls, Dane (Katie) Dettmering, Drew (Aryn) Dettmering, Brian (Vanessa Juarez) Schavey and Kevin Schavey; three great-grandchildren, Sophie and Liam Buls and Sloane Dettmering; a brother, Donald (JoAnn) Richmann of Waverly; two sisters-in-law, LaVelle Richmann of Iowa Falls and Kathie Dettmering of Waverly.

Preceded in death by: her parents and parents-in-law; her husband; two brothers, Melvin and Eldon “Joe” Richmann; a sister, Dorothy Shaner; and a brother-in-law, Merlin Dettmering.

Services: were Aug. 3 at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli, with burial in St. John Lutheran Church-Crane Creek Cemetery, rural Tripoli. Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli assisted the family.

Memorials: may be made in Gertrude’s name to the Tripoli Ambulance Service or to the family for later designation.

Condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Gertrude enjoyed gardening, canning, raising chickens, and was an avid collector of earrings.

