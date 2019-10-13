Gertrude G. Aswegan

(1921-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Gertrude Grace Aswegan, 98, died Oct. 6 in Edenbrook of Edina in Edina, Minn.
She was born March 1, 1921, in Comfrey, Minn., daughter of Frank and Bessie (Valentien) Hippen. On Sept. 18, 1945, she married Luke Awegan Jr. He died Nov. 27, 1967.
After their marriage, Gertrude and Luke moved to Cedar Falls where they were both employed in the dairy business. During her lifetime Gertrude operated a babysitting business, did ironing and sewing, and spent 35 years making and selling ice cream at Newberrys on Main Street in Cedar Falls. She retired in 2004. In 2013, she moved to Edina to be closer to her sons.
Survived by: her sons, Gerald (Arzu) Aswegan of Bloomington, Minn., and Mark (Roberta) Aswegan of Anoka, Minn.; two grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and seven stepgreat-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and two sisters, Grace Schriock and Delores Gatzlaff.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Larsen Chapel at Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church of Cedar Falls, preceded by an hour of visitation (please use entrance No. 7), with burial in Garden of Memories in Waterloo.
Memorials: may be directed to the Salvation Army.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Gertrude enjoyed sewing for herself and others. She loved to go fishing with her sons and grandsons.
