Gertie G. Wright

(1920-2019)
WAVERLY — Gertie Grace Wright, 99, of rural Waverly, died Wednesday, July 17, at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly.
She was born May 23, 1920, near New Hartford, daughter of Eno and Minnie (De Buhr) Evers. On Feb. 22, 1939, she married Clare “C.L.” or “Charlie” Wright in Waverly. He preceded her in death in 1991.
She graduated from Shell Rock High School in 1938. In 1943, Gertie and Charlie moved to a rented farm south of Shell Rock and started farming. In 1948 they purchased a farm southeast of Waverly where they farmed until Charlie’s death. Gertie worked alongside her husband to manage responsibilities on the family farm, along with raising poultry and eggs to sell and providing day care for small children. She continued to live on the family farm for the remainder of her life.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Waverly. She taught Sunday school and Bible school for more than 50 years. She also served at her church as secretary and treasurer of Faith Circle for many years and helped in the church nursery and kitchen. Gertie was a registered Girl Scout for over 40 years. She was a long-time assistant troop leader, a trainer and an assistant director at Sacajawea Girl Scout Camp for many years.
Survived by: a daughter, Kay Ann (Dennis) Brown of Frederika; a daughter-in-law, Elaine Wright of Waverly; special people Eric Mason and his family; five grandchildren, Becky (Tom) Adix of Denver, Colo., Jeff (Kathleen) Wright of Parkville, Mo., Jill (Matt) Backus of Columbia, Mo., Julie (Brian) Faust of Plover, Wis., and Mark (Meredith) Brown of Waverly; 11 great-grandchildren, Alexa, Sam, Sinjun, Waylon, Zeke, Zemirah, Zivah, Jacob, Hannah, Grace and Rosalina Jane; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her husband; a son, Jim Lee Wright; a granddaughter, Brenda Brown; her parents; a brother, Harm Evers; two sisters-in-law, Louise Evers and Frances Evers; and a niece, Cathie Evers.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at First Baptist Church, with burial in Harlington Cemetery, both in Waverly. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, and for an hour before services.
Memorials: may be directed to Bremer County Historical Society or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.kaiser-corson.com.
Gertie lived an active life. She enjoyed baking, crafts, yard work, flowers, traveling and spending time with her family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren provided much joy in her life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.