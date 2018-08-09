DIKE — Gertie Eiklenborg, 97, of Dike, died Tuesday, Aug. 7, at NewAldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls.
She was born March 29, 1921, in Holland to Chris and Annie (Stopplemoor) Kruger. On March 15, 1946, she married Elmer Eiklenborg at the Christian Reformed Church Parsonage in Parkersburg.
She attended country school near Parkersburg and Stout. Gertie worked mostly as a homemaker but also farmed alongside her husband for 17 years. In 1966, the family moved to Dike and Gertie began working in the cafeteria at the Dike School for more than eight years. She was a member of the Stout Reformed Church.
Survived by: three children, Dennis Eiklenborg of Buffalo, Minn., Cheryl (Al) Smeins and Delores Eiklenborg, both of Dike; her grandchildren, Derek (Dani) Eiklenborg of Buffalo, Dustin (Kelly) Eiklenborg of North Branch, Minn., Brent (Kim) Smeins and Curt (Peggy) Smeins, both of Dike, and Jennifer (Travis) Ackerman of Tripoli; 12 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild and one more on the way.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; three brothers, Klaas, Harm and Chris Kruger; and six sisters, Marie Pruin, Berdine Bolhuis, Leona Decknadel, Jennie Van Hauen, Ruth Wendt and Anona Knipfel.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at Stout Reformed Church in Stout, preceded by an hour of visitation, with burial in Stout Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today, Aug. 9, at Engelkes-Abels Dike Chapel, Dike.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
In her later years, Gertie enjoyed traveling on bus tours with her husband. Her true joy in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was fortunate enough to be able to be called “Great-great grandma.” She will be dearly missed by her loved ones.
