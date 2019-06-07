Gerry Rindels

(1941-2019)
FINCHFORD — Gerry Lou Rindels, 78, of Finchford, died at home Tuesday, June 4.
She was born Jan. 10, 1941, in Waterloo, daughter of Charles Daniel and Florence (Dray) Newell. She married Roger Rindels on Dec. 20, 1958, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. He preceded her in death.
Gerry attended Janesville High School. She was a wife and mother of five children.
Survived by: her daughter, Kelly (Jaime) Pastor of Bedford, N.H.; three sons, Chris (Denise) Rindels of Rockford, Ill., Tony Rindels of Finchford and Nick (Carrie Jo) Rindels of Dewar; a foster son, Rick (Mary) Swarts of New Hartford; seven grandchildren; a brother, David (Pat) Newell of Bedford, Texas; two sisters, Sandra Laube of Waverly and Nancy (Bill Bloker) Millsap of Janesville; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a daughter, Julie; and a son, Tim.
Memorial services: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly. Family will greet friends Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of service.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Gerry will be remembered as the glue that held her family together. She was an avid reader and an excellent cook and baker. She was a proud homemaker and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Gerry was an enthusiastic Iowa Hawkeyes fan and loved out-fishing her boys.
