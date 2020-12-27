 Skip to main content
April 24, 1943-December 23, 2020

Gerrold “Jerry” G. Wildeboer, 77, of Cedar Falls, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at MercyOne-Covenant Medical Center of Waterloo. He was born April 24, 1943, in Waterloo, son of August and Marie (Terveer) Wildeboer. Jerry was an entrepreneur and owned several businesses including Motor Sports, Inc. and the Club Eldorado in Cedar Falls. He was co-founder of City Builders and Supply from which he retired in 2005. When he was younger, Jerry was an avid horseman and member of the Paint Horse Association. He loved cars whether buying and selling, going to car shows, or watching NASCAR.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his son, Dennis (Joan) Wildeboer of Cedar Falls; daughter, Cheri (Dan Sinnott) Raus of Cedar Falls; 4 grandchildren: Luke Wildeboer of Austin, TX; Caine Wildeboer of Chicago; Abby Raus of Des Moines; and Austin Raus of Cedar Falls; a brother, Donald (Dona) Wildeboer of Granbury, TX; a special friend, Linda Mounce of Cedar Falls; and his beloved poodle mix, Molly.

Due to COVID, Jerry's family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice and condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

