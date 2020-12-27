Gerrold “Jerry” G. Wildeboer, 77, of Cedar Falls, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at MercyOne-Covenant Medical Center of Waterloo. He was born April 24, 1943, in Waterloo, son of August and Marie (Terveer) Wildeboer. Jerry was an entrepreneur and owned several businesses including Motor Sports, Inc. and the Club Eldorado in Cedar Falls. He was co-founder of City Builders and Supply from which he retired in 2005. When he was younger, Jerry was an avid horseman and member of the Paint Horse Association. He loved cars whether buying and selling, going to car shows, or watching NASCAR.