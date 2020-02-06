Gerrick Stotser

(1974-2020)

CEDAR FALLS -- Gerrick Terrell Stotser, 45, died in an accident Sunday, Feb. 2.

He was born May 3, 1974, in Iowa Falls.

Gerrick graduated from Grundy Center High School in 1993, then from Hawkeye Community College and the University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor's degree in art.

Gerrick was a jack of all trades in the food service industry, including sales, business development, and kitchen management. He was most recently the kitchen manager at The Stuffed Olive and Roxxy in Cedar Falls.

Survived by: five children, Keghan, Shaelynn, Braydon, Dax and Reagan Stotser of Waterloo; his parents, Jackie Chaplin and husband Kevin of Hubbard, Bruce Stotser and wife Frances of Janesville; a brother, Sean (Jodi) Stotser of Atlanta; three nieces, Kora, Kaycee, and Karlee Chaplin of Hubbard; two cats, Pip and Polly; and one ball python.

Celebration of Life: from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Roxxy, 314 Main St, Suite B, Cedar Falls. A prayer service will start at 2 p.m. today, Feb. 7, at Salem United Methodist Church in Hubbard.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family for a memorial to be established.