Gerrick Stotser

(1974-2020)
CEDAR FALLS -- Gerrick Terrell Stotser, 45, died in an accident Sunday, Feb. 2.
He was born May 3, 1974, in Iowa Falls.
Gerrick graduated from Grundy Center High School in 1993, then from Hawkeye Community College and the University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor's degree in art.
You have free articles remaining.
Gerrick was a jack of all trades in the food service industry, including sales, business development, and kitchen management. He was most recently the kitchen manager at The Stuffed Olive and Roxxy in Cedar Falls.
Survived by: five children, Keghan, Shaelynn, Braydon, Dax and Reagan Stotser of Waterloo; his parents, Jackie Chaplin and husband Kevin of Hubbard, Bruce Stotser and wife Frances of Janesville; a brother, Sean (Jodi) Stotser of Atlanta; three nieces, Kora, Kaycee, and Karlee Chaplin of Hubbard; two cats, Pip and Polly; and one ball python.
Celebration of Life: from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Roxxy, 314 Main St, Suite B, Cedar Falls. A prayer service will start at 2 p.m. today, Feb. 7, at Salem United Methodist Church in Hubbard.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family for a memorial to be established.
Online condolences may be left at www.boekefuneralhomes.com.
Gerrick would assist anyone who needed a helping hand. He was a free spirit that never gave up trying to conquer challenges and an avid outdoorsman who loved bicycling, kayaking, fishing, camping, and hunting. There was no weather too humid or cold for him to ride his fat bicycle; and he loved riding year-round.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.