November 3, 1963-December 30, 2022

Gerri Kae Gabbard, age 59, passed away Dec 30 at her home in Des Moines Iowa. Gerri was born Nov 3, 1963 to Ed and Jill Gabbard. She grew up in Waterloo. She was blessed with daughter, Sunnie Lynn Robinson and son Christopher Lee Gabbard. She became Gigi to granddaughters; Autumn Rain Robinson and Caira Capote Gabbard.

Gerri’s memory will be cherished by her children, granddaughters, daughter-in-law Candise; her mother, Jill Sullivan and siblings: Terry (Cathy) Gabbard, Sherri Gabbard, Kerri (Rick) Wilson; Mari Jo (Harold) Scott, Deborah (Michael) Pommier and Melissa (Woodie) Larsen; and nieces and nephews: Paul and Michael Gabbard; Cassandra, Andrew, Cyann and Cierra Kennedy; Brianne, Nick and Ace Anderson; Courtney Wilson and Brandon Boleyn; Jessica and JJ Pierce and Jeremy, Stephanie, Penelope and Eliana Scott; Kayla and Spencer Pommier and Austin Danielsen, Benjamin, and Robbie Larsen.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the American Legion Post 653, 161 E Main St, Denver IA. Memorials to the family for future designation.