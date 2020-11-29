August 17, 1933—November 26, 2020

Germaine Frances Lippert, 87, of Waterloo, died Thursday, November 26 at her home.

She was born August 17, 1933 in Hawkeye, Iowa, daughter of Edward and Sophia Tillman Gerleman.

She married William J. “Hooker” Lippert July 24, 1965 at St. Marys Catholic Church, Waterloo. He died Feb. 3, 2012.

Germaine enjoyed being a homemaker.

Survived by: three daughters, Anita Lippert and Lisa Lippert both of Waterloo and Teresa Lippert of Reinbeck; four grandchildren, Michael Henson, Erick Henson, Colton Lippert and Bryce Maricle.

Preceded in death by: her husband; a daughter, Loretta Ann; two brothers, Albert and Alvin Gerleman; two sisters, Evelyn Gerleman and Marilyn Pettit.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Edward Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be for one hour before services at the church on Wednesday. A face covering is required for the attendance of the mass. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: directed to the family.

