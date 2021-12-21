July 1, 1933-December 14, 2001

ALLISON-Gerhard John Luebbers, age, 88, of Allison, Iowa, was born the son of Burchard and Mary (Beckers) Luebbers on July 1, 1933, at their home in rural Butler County. Gerhard lived his entire life in rural Allison. He attended country school. In December 1954, Gerhard enlisted in the United States Army where he served during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in September 1956.

Gerhard was united in marriage with Donna Leonard on February 11, 1961, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Lawler, Iowa. Gerhard and Donna lived on a farm near Allison, where Gerhard farmed the land until he retired in 2015. To this union, Michelle, Thomas and Patrica were born. Donna passed away December 14, 2001.

On April 22, 2006, Gerhard was united in marriage with Dorothy Amfar at Holy Family Parish—St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Parkersburg.

Gerhard was an active member of Holy Family Parish—St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. He was also a member of the American Legion. Gerhard enjoyed woodworking and playing cards. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren’s activities.

Gerhard passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021, at his home. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Donna Luebbers; his second wife, Dorothy Luebbers; his parents, Burchard and Mary Luebbers; two brothers, Herman and John Luebbers and two sisters, Johanna Thrasher and Adelheid Murphy.

Gerhard is survived by one son, Tom Luebbers of Allison; two daughters, Michelle (Randy) Dischler of Rockwell City, Iowa and Patti (Brian) Nie of Jesup, Iowa; five grandchildren, Michael (Amber) Dischler, Mathew (Raeann) Dischler, Maria (Blake) Forthmann, Colton and Aubrey Nie; two great grandchildren, Sophia and Sierra Dischler; one sister, Margaret (Gay) Kleinschmit; one brother-in-law, Joe Murphy and one sister-in-law, Kay Luebbers.

Funeral Services were held 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 20, 2021, at Holy Family Parish—St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with burial at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, both in Parkersburg.

Visitation was held from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg. A rosary was held at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg was in charge of arrangements.

