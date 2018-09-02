GRUNDY CENTER — Gerhard Hermanus “George” Viet, 94, of Grundy Center, died Aug. 30 at Creekside Senior Living in Grundy Center.
He was born March 5, 1924, in rural Dike, son of Geert and Fannie (Berends) Viet. He married Mabel Frieling on March 7, 1945, at Pleasant Valley Reformed Church parsonage.
He attended the Beaver and Fairfield Township Country School to the eighth-grade. George worked briefly for John Deere in 1946 while living in Dike, later moving to the farmstead west of Dike in 1947. George and Mabel farmed, raising crops and livestock, for more than 47 years, retiring in Grundy Center in 1993.
Survived by: his daughter, Diane (David) Kremer of Wellsburg; his grandchildren, Craig Wildeboer of Grundy Center, Chad (Kathleen) Wildeboer of North Port, Fla., and Amy (Travis) Knudsvig of Waterloo; his stepgrandchildren, Bridget (Jeff) Hess of Solon and Kevin (Kelsey) Kremer of Dunkerton; his great-grandchildren, Dalton Lee Wildeboer, Austin and Cole Wildeboer and Emersyn and Asher Knudsvig; his stepgreat-grandchildren, Keegan, Madysen, and Paige Hess, Riley and Ty Kremer; and a sister, Elizabeth Clapp of Marion.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; an infant son; two brothers, Ben and Herman (Mary) Viet; and two sisters, Martha (Herman) VanHauen and Jenny (Louis) Bakker.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at Pleasant Valley Reformed Church, rural Holland. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, at Engelkes-Abels Funeral Home, Grundy Center, and for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family to be donated to a cause of their choosing at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
George enjoyed woodworking. He loved to spend time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. George and Mabel traveled to all of the 50 states. George loved ice cream and made it from scratch on holidays and special occasions, passing down this tradition to his daughter and grandchildren.
