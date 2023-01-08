September 30, 1928-December 19, 2022

ALLISON-Gerda A. Thran, 94, of Allison, Iowa, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison.

Gerda was born on September 30, 1928, near Dike, Iowa, the daughter of Nanne and Anna (Hartman) Franken. She graduated from Allison High School in 1946, attended Iowa State Teachers College, then taught 3 years in Butler County Schools. Her summers were spent working at resorts in Colorado. Gerda was receptionist at Lutheran Mutual (CUNA. On May 23, 1954, Gerda was united in marriage to Robert Thran. After living in Williamsburg, Elgin and Keswick they moved to Nashua. They divorced in 1986.

Gerda worked for the Charles City Press. She attended La’ James College of Cosmetology and Hawkeye Tech CNA program then opened her own shop in Waverly, Hair By Gerda. Gerda was also a food demonstrator for Hy-Vee. She enjoyed playing bridge and socializing with family and friends. She also enjoyed music and taught herself how to play the piano, the organ, and the guitar.

Gerda is survived by two sons, Eric V. Thran of Des Moines, Iowa, and Anthony L. Thran of Nashua, Iowa; a granddaughter, Jessica Pfitzer of Sturgis, South Dakota; two great-grandchildren, Julia and Josiah Pfitzer; a sister, Berdene (Paul) Miller and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Janet Kiefer and Helen Mennen,and a brother, Bernard Franken.

A memorial service will be held Friday, January 13 at 1:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Nashua There will be an hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial of her cremains will be held at a later date.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187