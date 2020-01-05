{{featured_button_text}}
Geraldine Wagner

(1933-2020)

WATERLOO — Geraldine Alice Wagner, 86, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, at Northcrest Specialty Care.

She was born Sept. 20, 1933, in the family home in Waterloo to Lloyd and Helen (Anderson) Young. She married George Wagner on Dec. 26, 1973, in Waterloo.

Geraldine worked at John Deere for 29 years as a production scheduler and flash coordinator.

Survived by: her husband; sons, Roger (Teryl) Pilcher of Augusta, Ga., Ted (Kim) Pilcher and Rod (Dawn) Pilcher, both of Waterloo, and Jerald Pilcher of New Brighton, Minn.; a daughter, Melinda (Nick) Thomas of Elk Run Heights; a brother, Lloyd “Sam” (Diane) Young of Las Cruces, N.M.; grandchildren, Tim, Megan, Cole, Jill, Clay, Bryce, Ryan, Cassandra, Kalen and Rick; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and sisters, Betty Vaughan, Beverly Jensen and Shirley Borcherding.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, and also at the church for an hour before services Tuesday.

Memorials: may be directed to St. Paul United Methodist Church, Waterloo.

Geraldine was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan, and enjoyed bowling and camping. She was active at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Waterloo, including service as the music coordinator and bookkeeper.

