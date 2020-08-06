Geraldine R. Maas

Geraldine Rae Maas, 73, of Evansdale, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital. She was born October 5, 1946, in Oelwein the daughter of Calvin and Laura Hennick Wick. She married Frederick Maas on October 6, 1990, in Waterloo. Survived by: her husband, Fred of Evansdale; four sons, Ron Galle of Evansdale, Gene (Karen) Galle of Evansdale, Heath (Jessica ) Maas of Stephens City, VA, and Justin (Erin) Maas of Charles Town, WV; four daughters, Bobbie (Chuck) Stocks of Waterloo, Lori (Delon) Schmitt of Dike, Trisha (Drew) Meyer of Independence, Lori (Kevin) Shares of Independence; 14 grandchildren; three great grandchildren and one brother, Robert Wick of Fairbank. She enjoyed fishing, playing cards and spending time at the river. Preceded in death by: her parents and one brother, Richard Wick. A family directed celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials: may be directed to the family. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.