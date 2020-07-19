Geraldine M. Calvert

(1922-2020)
Geraldine Mae “Geri” Brown Calvert, 98, of Cedar Falls passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at NewAldaya Lifescapes of Cedar Falls. She was born May 25, 1922 in Cedar Falls, daughter of George and Margaret (Popejoy) Rogers. Geri eloped with her childhood sweetheart, Lawrence “Roy” Brown on November 7, 1941 in Lancaster, MO, before he served in the Navy in WWII. He preceded her in death in 1983. She was united in marriage to Marvin Calvert on September 13, 1997 in Cedar Falls. Marvin passed away in 2012. Geri was a proud wife, mother and homemaker.
Geri was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Roy and Marv; and a granddaughter, Jacki Brown. She is survived by her son, Larry (Susan) Brown of Cedar Falls; her daughter, Sheri (Clayton) Herman of Fairfield; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many great-great grandchildren.
Geri’s funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in the Larsen Chapel at Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church of Cedar Falls with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will follow at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens of Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to Geri’s family for future designation and condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Geri was a very classy lady who gave careful attention to every detail from her own appearance to decorating her table for the different seasons and holidays. She was a wonderful cook who prepared delicious home cooked meals for her family at every occasion. Geri was also a wonderful cake baker and decorator whose masterpieces topped off many a birthday or wedding. She was a long-term and devoted member at Nazareth Lutheran Church and crocheted with love and prayer many blankets and hats to help others. Geri had a great sense of humor and was very social within the NewAldaya Community.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.