(1939-2019)
CLARKSVILLE — Geraldine Lola “Geri” Ruth, 80, of Clarksville, died Monday, Oct. 28, at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly.
She was born Jan. 27, 1939, in Waverly, daughter of Oscea and Clara (Fern) Willson. On Aug. 30, 1953, she married Ralph Arnold Ruth at the United Methodist Church in Shell Rock. He preceded her in death Sept. 27, 2018.
She attended Shell Rock Schools until the eighth grade. She later earned her general education degree. She spent most of her life as a homemaker and also worked for B.E. Mick’s in Waverly for six years. She was a member of the Shell Rock United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, and the Rebecca Lodge. She also served on the Clarksville Nursing Home auxiliary and was a volunteer with Cedar Valley Hospice in Waverly.
Survived by: a son, James Ruth of Waterloo; a daughter, Peggy Ruth of Allison; a son, Robert (Dawn) Ruth of Plainfield; a daughter, Karla (Lawrence) Wheeler of Waverly; and a son, William (Teresa) Ruth of Sumner; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Florence (Gerald) Williams of Colorado, and Verna (Al) Barton of Washington.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a sister, Gertrude Wilken; two brothers, Harold Willson and Russell Willson; and a great-granddaughter, Jaycee.
Memorial services: 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the Shell Rock United Methodist Church, with burial of cremains in Riverside Cemetery, both in Shell Rock. The family will greet family and friends one hour before services at the church. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Her enjoyments included sewing, knitting, crocheting, reading, and collecting bells.
