Geraldine Kay Melton Harris Albert

October 27, 1937-December 17, 2020

Geri K. Albert, 83 of Denver, Colorado was granted her angel wings on December 17th, 2020 while surrounded by her family. Geri was an amazing mom and grandma and devoted her life to making people happy. Her kids and grandkids were her pride and joy. She was born October 27, 1937 in Waterloo, Iowa. Her parents were Ruth and Irvan Herzog and Dale Melton. She was also raised by Agnes and Frank Splichal.

Geri was a homemaker and later worked for Purolator Courier. She then worked as a school helper and also babysat as she had an enormous love for kids.

She loved fishing, watching her grandkids play their sports and playing cards. She loved chatting with everyone and watching Hallmark movies. She was patient and loving, and the sweetest person you’d ever meet. She will be sadly missed and never forgotten. Memorial and Celebration of life has been postponed until summer, due to Covid 19.

She is survived by her kids Scott Harris of Waterloo, Iowa, Tracy Harris (Brad Herzog), Kelly Harris, Heidi Biglione (McEntire) (Mark Biglione), grandkids Walker McEntire and Morgan Mees, all of Denver, Colorado.