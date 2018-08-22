CEDAR FALLS — Geraldine K. Barritt, 83, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Aug. 3, at the Cedar Falls Health Care Center.
She was born Nov. 12, 1934, in Granger, Minn., daughter of Paul and Addrie (Sturchler) Heisterkamp. She married Bill Kelly on Jan. 15, 1953, and they later divorced.
She graduated from Cedar Falls High School and was a teacher at Lily Ferguson Child Development Center for 20 years, retiring in 2001.
Survived by: four sons, Scot (Tana) Kelly and Ron (Kim) Kelly both of Cedar Falls, Chris (Lois) Kelly of Waverly, and Tim (Lesley) Kelly of Las Vegas; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Gin (Bob) Lund of Cedar Falls; a sister-in-law, Marie Heisterkamp of Cedar Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: a brother, Duane Heisterkamp; a sister, Donna McGuire; and two grandchildren, April Kelly and Ryan Kelly.
Memorial services: 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralser vice.com.
