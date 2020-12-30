Geraldine Hansen

March 17, 1934-December 25, 2020

CEDAR FALLS—Geraldine “Gerri” Hansen, of the Western Home Communities—Stanard Family Center, died Friday, December 25, 2020.

She was born March 17, 1934, in Cedar Falls, IA, the daughter of Eldon W. and Edith L. Fenner Grapp. She married Kenneth A. Hansen December 19, 1953 in Waterloo, IA. She was a proud homemaker, mother, and wife all of her adult life. Family and friendships meant everything to her. She will be remembered for her bright smile, the sparkle in her eye, and her warm heart that loved deeply.

Survived by: her husband of Cedar Falls; two sons, Kevin (Constance) of Cedar Falls, Kerry (Stacy) of Ellsworth, WI; daughter, Dona (Doug) Morris of Wappapello, MO; 9 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; brother Darrell “Rudy” Grapp of Cedar Falls; two sisters, Darlene Herzog of Cedar Falls and Marjorie Marchal of Parkersburg.

Preceded in death by: her son, Kent; infant daughter, Pamela; six sisters, Vearl, Violet, Ethel, Alice, Rose and Elizabeth; five brothers, Robert, Donald, Lyle, Gerald and Warren.

Private family services will be Saturday, January 2, 2021 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Evansdale, with interment in the Hillside Cemetery, Cedar Falls. A larger celebration of life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com