CEDAR FALLS-Geraldine “Gerry” Lehne, 84, of Cedar Falls, died peacefully at home Friday, October 7, 2022, from a battle with MDS cancer. She was born May 1, 1938 in Arlington, Minnesota, daughter of Arvid and Areloine (Bade) Breyer. Gerry was a graduate of Arlington High School and married the love of her life, Carl Lehne, on May 29, 1959, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Fernando, Minnesota. He preceded her in death on May 6, 2002. Together, they built a life near Walker, Iowa, where they raised their family. Gerry was a devoted and loving wife and homemaker for Carl and their three children. She was a volunteer for the Urbana School District, Meals on Wheels, Cedar Valley Hospice, Habitat for Humanity and her church. She loved her family and friends, enjoyed reading and Iowa Hawkeye basketball.