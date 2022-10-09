 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Geraldine “Gerry” Lehne

May 1, 1938-October 7, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Geraldine “Gerry” Lehne, 84, of Cedar Falls, died peacefully at home Friday, October 7, 2022, from a battle with MDS cancer. She was born May 1, 1938 in Arlington, Minnesota, daughter of Arvid and Areloine (Bade) Breyer. Gerry was a graduate of Arlington High School and married the love of her life, Carl Lehne, on May 29, 1959, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Fernando, Minnesota. He preceded her in death on May 6, 2002. Together, they built a life near Walker, Iowa, where they raised their family. Gerry was a devoted and loving wife and homemaker for Carl and their three children. She was a volunteer for the Urbana School District, Meals on Wheels, Cedar Valley Hospice, Habitat for Humanity and her church. She loved her family and friends, enjoyed reading and Iowa Hawkeye basketball.

Gerry is survived by her son, John (Diane) Lehne of Des Moines; her two daughters, Jody (David) Runge of Keystone, Iowa and Lynn (Todd) Klein of Cedar Falls; eight grandchildren, Matthew (Amber) Runge, Michael (Elizabeth) Runge, Aaron (Meredith) Runge, Caitlin (Casey) Wyant, Hannah (Jared) Robb, Heidi (Travis) Post, Connor Klein and Noah Klein; 13 great-grandchildren; her sister, Mary Peterson, of Roseville, Minnesota; sister-in-law, Barb Breyer, of Eden Prairie, Minnesota; bonus daughter, Gloria (Jim) Zieser, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl; brother, Gerald Breyer, and brother-in-law, Greg Peterson.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at Nazareth Lutheran Church Larsen Chapel, in Cedar Falls (please use entrance #7 off University Avenue). Visitation will be 4—6:00 p.m. Thursday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, and one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Cedar Valley Hospice or the church. www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

