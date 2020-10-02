(1941-2020)
Geraldine “Gerri” Loonan, 79, of Huntley, died peacefully, September 30, 2020 with her family by her side.
Visitation will be on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 10:30am- 11:30am with a funeral service held at 11:30am all at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. Inurnment will be at St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Gerri was born January 14, 1941 in Waterloo, Iowa the daughter of Frank and Irene Kielty. On August 20, 1960 she married Gary Loonan, the couple celebrated 60 years of marriage. Gerri was small in stature but strong in spirit. She could light up a room. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend who will be missed by all who knew her. Gerri will remain a silent beacon of un-selfish love & honor.
She is survived by her husband, Gary, her children Linda (Bob) Paster, Cindy Davies and Patricia Loonan, by her grandchildren, Danielle (Brett) Buntrock, Dane (Kahla) Paster, Joe (Sammi) Davies, Jenna (Brandon) Noble, and Riley Johnson, by her great grandchildren, Finn, Llewlyn, Jovie, Sophia and Amelia and also by her sister, Mary Blough.
Gerri was preceded in death by her parents, Francis O’Connor, Jean, Robert Kielty and brother-in-law, Bud Blough.
For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.