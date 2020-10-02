(1941-2020)

Geraldine “Gerri” Loonan, 79, of Huntley, died peacefully, September 30, 2020 with her family by her side.

Visitation will be on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 10:30am- 11:30am with a funeral service held at 11:30am all at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. Inurnment will be at St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Gerri was born January 14, 1941 in Waterloo, Iowa the daughter of Frank and Irene Kielty. On August 20, 1960 she married Gary Loonan, the couple celebrated 60 years of marriage. Gerri was small in stature but strong in spirit. She could light up a room. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend who will be missed by all who knew her. Gerri will remain a silent beacon of un-selfish love & honor.

She is survived by her husband, Gary, her children Linda (Bob) Paster, Cindy Davies and Patricia Loonan, by her grandchildren, Danielle (Brett) Buntrock, Dane (Kahla) Paster, Joe (Sammi) Davies, Jenna (Brandon) Noble, and Riley Johnson, by her great grandchildren, Finn, Llewlyn, Jovie, Sophia and Amelia and also by her sister, Mary Blough.