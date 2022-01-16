December 22, 1928-January 15, 2022

Geraldine “Gerre” Claney, 93, of Pinnacle Place, Waterloo, died Sat. Jan. 15 at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital.

She was born Dec. 22, 1928 in Dunkerton, Iowa the daughter of John and Ona Heinze Hein. She met her future husband, Donald Claney, while teaching in Clarence, Iowa. They were married Dec. 24, 1951 and soon made Waterloo their home. He preceded her in death.

Gerre was baptized and married at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bennington Township and was a beloved member of First Lutheran Church in Waterloo. You could often find her reading a page-turner until the early hours of the morning. She enjoyed her weekly hair shop visits, a political debate, and keeping up with her grandchildren. She loved the New York Yankees, Iowa Hawkeyes, and East High Trojans. She will be remembered for her delicious potato salad and fried chicken, and most importantly, her unwavering compassion for others.

Survived by: three sons, Brian (Ann) of Cedar Rapids, Jon (Oreng) of Salem, Ore. and Steve of Waterloo; daughter, Elizabeth Claney of Des Moines; nine grandchildren, Sarah, Jack, Ona, Alissa, Karen, Emily, Erin, Michael and Alex; three sisters-in-law, Karen (Dale) Matzen of Ankeny, Barb (Jack) Smith of Sigourney and Marcia (Wendell) Whitcher of West Union.

Preceded in death by: her husband, Don; two sisters, Lois Jean Papavero and Mary Lou Hazeltine, and two grandchildren, Patrick and Grace Claney.

Service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Bennington Township.

Public visitation will be for one hour before services on Wednesday at the funeral home on West Ridgeway.

Memorials: directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Meals on Wheels, and Unity Point Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.