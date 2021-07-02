April 28, 1947-June 28, 2021
Geraldine “Geri” Marquis was born April 28, 1947 in Saalfelden, Austria; the daughter of Henry and Rosina (Reichert) Schleicher. She came to the United States through the help of Church World Services, and arrived in New York on January 7, 1952 on a Navy transport, called the General Harry Taylor. Geri became a US citizen on June 16, 1958. She graduated from West High School in 1965. Geri married Boyd Clark Marquis on January 18, 1969; he preceded her in death on May 23, 1990. She worked for the Waterloo Community Schools for 21 1/2 years, 11 1/2 at Hoover Middle School and 10 years at West High School.
Geri passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021 at UnityPoint Health Allen Memorial at the age of 74. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; a brother, Otto Schleicher, a sister, Magdalena Bower and a nephew, Chad Schleicher. Geri is survived by a son, Kevin Marquis of Waterloo; a daughter, Jennifer Marquis of Waterloo; four grandchildren: Boyd Jared (Courtney) Marquis, Kylie (Quentin) Krause, Jordyn Marquis and Mikayla Marquis; a great-granddaughter on the way; a sister, Susan (Mike) Heichel of Cedar Falls; two nieces: Melinda (Tim) Duggan and Jessica (Brad) Greenwood and a great-nephew, Ethan Greenwood
Private family services will be held.
Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.