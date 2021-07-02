Geraldine “Geri” Marquis was born April 28, 1947 in Saalfelden, Austria; the daughter of Henry and Rosina (Reichert) Schleicher. She came to the United States through the help of Church World Services, and arrived in New York on January 7, 1952 on a Navy transport, called the General Harry Taylor. Geri became a US citizen on June 16, 1958. She graduated from West High School in 1965. Geri married Boyd Clark Marquis on January 18, 1969; he preceded her in death on May 23, 1990. She worked for the Waterloo Community Schools for 21 1/2 years, 11 1/2 at Hoover Middle School and 10 years at West High School.