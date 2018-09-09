(1925-2018)
DIKE — Gerald W. “Jerry” Eimers, 92, of Dike, died Thursday, Sept. 6, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
He was born Oct. 17, 1925, in Halfa, son of Emil J. and Adella (Meyer) Eimers. He married Darlyn Schommer on Nov. 25, 1949, in Burt. She died Feb. 16, 2012.
Jerry served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He received his bachelor of arts degree from Upper Iowa University in Fayette in 1949 and received 30 hours towards his masters degree from the University of Northern Iowa. He taught and coached at the Onslow Independent School District from 1949-1953, Clarksville Independent School District from 1953-1955, Greene Community School District from 1955-1976, where he also served as athletic director, and finally from 1976 until his retirement in 1990 at the Dike Community School District, where he coached the 1980 Dike boys’ basketball team to a state championship.
Survived by: a daughter, Jennifer (Kevin) Cartee of Peosta; four sons, Wendell (April) of Peosta, Jeff (Colleen) of Shorewood, Wis., Mardy (Lisa) of Columbia, Mo., and Dan (Carol) of San Diego; 18 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a brother Irvin (Pat) of Burt.
Preceded in death by: two sons, Larry and David Eimers; four brothers, Ray, Everett, Don and Wilfred; and a sister, Darlene Schmidt.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, at Fredsville Evangelical Lutheran Church, rural Cedar Falls, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, at Fredsville Lutheran Church and also one hour before services at the church. Military honor guard provided by Dike American Legion Post 471.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
