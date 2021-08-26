September 21, 1923-August 23, 2021

WATERLOO-Gerald V. “Jerry” Britt, 97, of Wake Forest, North Carolina, formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, Aug. 23 at Cadence Assisted Living of Wake Forest.

He was born Sept. 21, 1923 in Lawler, son of Thomas and Rose Wolf Britt. He married Dorothy Donovan April 23, 1946 at St. Joseph Church, Waterloo. She preceded him in death on Sept. 4, 2013.

He honorably served our country in the Army Infantry during WWII. Jerry was employed with John Deere in method set-up for 37 years, retiring in 1983.

Survived by: two sons, Ron (Mary) of Bailey, NC and Bill (Betty) of Waterloo; two grandchildren, Lisa Rard and B.J. Britt; three geat grandchildren, Amanda, Emily and Anabelle Britt; and one great-great grandson, Oliver.

Preceded in death by: his wife; five brothers and five sisters.

Services: 10:30 Friday, Aug. 27 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, where Flag Presentation will be conducted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Public visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m. Thursday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street and continue for one hour before services at the church on Friday.

Memorials: To the church.

