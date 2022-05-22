Gerald Oliver Robinson
February 14, 1932-May 16, 2022
WATERLOO-Gerald Oliver Robinson, 90, of Waterloo, returned to the Lord on May 16, 2022. Although fully vaccinated, he succumbed to COVID, Pneumonia and Congestive Heart Failure. He was born February 14, 1932, in a log house built by his dad in the Peace River Country of Alberta, Canada. Gerald's family returned to the US where he attended schools in various states before they bought a farm in Monticello, MN. He became a grade-A farmer working their land. After earning his BA, Gerald taught school in Illinois, then went to Missouri where he earned his MA in School Administration and Geography in 1963. In 1964, he was hired by Dunkerton Schools as Elementary Principal and purchased his home in Waterloo. On May 30, 1965, Gerald married Carol Ann Childs, and carried her over the same threshold that the paramedics crossed to take him to the hospital on May 15, 2022. Gerald worked as a milk truck driver until purchasing his own semi and becoming a contract carrier; also at Riley Construction, where co-workers called him “professor”, until his retirement in 2008. Gerald attended Sunday Services even when he was away from home. He loved planting and tending ample gardens.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Kathleen Collins, Meryl LaSorsa and Donald Robinson. He is survived by Carol; his children, Brian (InSook) Robinson and Heather Robinson of Waterloo; his brother, Robert (Liz) Robinson of Long Prairie and Donald's dog, Patz/Ratatouille.
Gerald's Funeral will be at Bethany Bible Chapel at 10:30 am on Friday, May 27, 2022, with visitation the evening prior from 5-7pm at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home both of Cedar Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the third education movement via www.virtuescampus.com/give and condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
