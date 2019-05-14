(1964-2019)
WATERLOO — Gerald O. “Jerry” Ramsey, 54, died Saturday, May 11, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, following a brief illness.
He was born Oct. 13, 1964, in Decorah, son of Darrell and Helen Engen Ramsey. He married Michelle “Shelly” Rouse on Dec. 20, 1996, in Waterloo.
Jerry graduated from East High School. He worked as a mechanic at Ramsey Truck and Auto.
Survived by: his wife; his son, Nickolas “Nick” of Waterloo; his mother; his brother, Steve (Kim) Ramsey of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: his father.
Celebration of Life: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at the Moose Lodge in Washburn. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is assisting the family.
Jerry enjoyed fishing, hunting, his Minnesota Vikings, Iowa Hawkeyes and his Chicago Cubs.
