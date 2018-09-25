Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WATERLOO — Gerald “Jerry” McCright, 84, formerly of Waterloo, died at home Saturday, Sept. 22, of amyloidosis.

He was born May 25, 1934, in Ottumwa, son of Joseph and Mary (Larkin) McCright. He married Kathleen Rock McCright at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Dixon, Ill., in 1956.

Jerry graduated from Catholic Central High School in Ottumwa in 1951 and earned a B.A. in commerce from St. Ambrose College, 1955. During college, he ran a dry-cleaning business and worked weekends at Eagles Supermarket. He served in the U.S. Army, earned an M.A. in economics from the University of Iowa and an Ed.D. in education from Nova University. He taught for 38 years at Marshalltown High School and Marshalltown Community College, retiring as dean of instruction at MCC. He was then an executive at Rock Communications in Newton. After a second retirement, he and Kathy moved to Waterloo where Jerry volunteered for 10 years with SHIIP (Senior Health Insurance Information Program). Jerry and Kathy then moved to Urbandale.

Survived by: his wife; seven children, Joe (Sandra) McCright, Matt (Jane Robinette) McCright, Mark (Carol) McCright, Maureen (Pat) Moffit, John (Sarah Pope) McCright, Julie (Vince) Schell and Kathleen (Mike) Spence; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and a brother, Richard “Dick” McCright.

Preceded in death by: a grandchild, Abe.

Memorial services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Waukee, with lunch at Deerfield Event Center, Urbandale. He donated his body to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be made to Marshalltown Community College Foundation (Alumni Scholarship Program), 3700 S. Center St., Marshalltown 50158 in honor of Jerry and Kathy McCright.

Jerry valued education and had a strong work ethic that he and Kathleen have passed along to their children. He was proud of attending one-room schools in his early education.

