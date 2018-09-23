Subscribe for 33¢ / day
OELWEIN -- Gerald Maurice "Jerry" Ohrt, 81, of Oelwein, died Thursday, Sept. 20, at Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo.

He was born July 6, 1937, at Iowa City, son of Theodore and Freda (Lane) Ohrt. He married Gladys Ann Kisner on Sept. 10, 1960, at Cedar Falls. She died June 12, 1994.

Jerry received his GED and then attended Cerritos Community College in California for two years. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Jerry was a truck driver for many years.

He was a member of the Ross Reid American Legion Post No. 9 of Oelwein.

Survived by: three children, Dan (Julie) Ohrt of Beaumont, Calif., Deb (Elmer) Gann of Oelwein and Rob (Lillian) Ohrt of Hemet, Calif.; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; two sisters, Maxine (Harvey) Heindiniche of Dear, Ark., and Judy (Paul) Vega of Anaheim, Calif.; and a brother, John B. Davis (Mary) Ohrt of Mount Vernon, Mo.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; two sisters, Madeline Black and Ada Skolninick; three brothers, Ronald Ohrt, Alvin Ohrt and Merle Ohrt; and two nephews, Del Ohrt and Ronald Ohrt.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 24, at Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein, with burial at Old Barclay Cemetery, rural Jesup, with military honors by the Ross Reid American Legion Post No. 9 Honor Guard of Oelwein. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. today, Sept. 23, at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein, and for an hour before the service at the church on Monday.

Condolences may be left at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.

