Gerald L. “Jerry” Nelson

Gerald “Jerry” Nelson

(1939-2018)

WATERLOO — Gerald L. “Jerry” Nelson, 79, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Dec. 9, at Covenant Medical Center.

He was born July 18, 1939, in New Hartford, son of Merrill L. and Lena Marie DeJaeger Nelson. He married Carolyn D. “Lynn” Bystricky.

He graduated from Orange High School and served in the U.S. Army. Jerry was a machinist with John Deere for 30 years, retiring in 1995.

Survived by: his wife; a son, Jeremy (Melinda) Nelson of Green Bay, Wis.; a daughter, Melissa Scarborough of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Lauren, Connor, McKenzie and Drew; three brothers, Paul (LeAnn) of Waterloo, Dale (Mariann) of Holiday Lake and Ronald (Bonnie) of Waterloo; a sister, Barbara Peterson of Waterloo; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: a brother, Donald Nelson; and three sisters, Darlene Sells, Marilyn Schuchhardt and Mary Stoelting.

Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, with flag presentation conducted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Visitation 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, and will continue for one hour before services Friday.

Memorials: to be established at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

