WATERLOO – Gerald L. “Jerry” Ersland, 67, of Waterloo, died Monday, March 18, at University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics.
He was born April 16, 1951 in Waterloo, son of Gerald and Maxine Baish Ersland. He married Cindy Moore on July 20, 1974 in Waterloo.
Jerry was employed with John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works for 30 years, retiring in 2001.
Jerry was a loyal, hardworking and passionate man. He used his talents for painting/restoring street rods and Harleys to help his friends and family. His ’46 International “Binder” pick-up was a one of a kind result of his 40 year passion project. He loved traveling to car shows in Iowa and other parts of the Midwest.
He was blessed with a soulful singing voice. That singing ability brought joy to his life and the lives of those who heard him sing in various settings.
Other joys in his life included sprint car racing and the Cleveland Browns.
His greatest joy though, came from spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and family.
Survivors include: his wife; a son, Troy Ersland of Clinton; a daughter, Brianne (Andy) Juhl of Cedar Falls; three grandchildren, Carter, Gavin and Brynley Juhl; and a sister, Tammy (Pat) Hayes of Waterloo; brothers-in-law, Tom (Sharron Freeman) Moore of N.C., Chuck (Barb) Moore of Denver, Paul (Sabrina) Moore of Solon, Dennis Moore of Fairbank; sisters-in-law, Dorene (Dave Balk) Moore of Elk Run Heights and Sondra (Rod) Boehmer of Waterloo; many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Jeff Ersland; and his father and mother-in-law, Eugene “Dinty” and Dorothy Moore, great nephew, Cayd Sapp and great niece, Christy Rutter.
A mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 25, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with inurnment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 3:30 p.m. rosary and a 7:30 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services on Monday.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
