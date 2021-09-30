Gerald John Cernohous

WEST DES MOINES-Gerry Cernohous, age 80, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 in West Des Moines Iowa. Gerry was born on Saturday, April 19, 1941 in Hastings, Minnesota. He was the youngest of four children born to Dorothy and Leo Cernohous. After graduating from Hastings High School, Gerry enrolled at the University of Wisconsin at River Falls and later took a job at CENEX to support his new family. He met his future bride, Judy, when they were high school kids in Hastings and were married in 1961 at St. Boniface Church in Hastings. They were married for 57 years. Eventually life moved his family to West Des Moines, where he was a mainstay on Ashworth Road for over 45 years. Gerry was active in the West Des Moines Jaycees, a founding member of the West Des Moines 4th of July Corporation and upon his retirement, was the longest tenured employee of the West Des Moines School District. Gerry worked at Baker Machinery for many years. His faith was very important to him and he was a familiar face at Sacred Heart Catholic Church since 1974. He has served as an usher, a Eucharistic minister and an events coordinator, but his love was hosting the funeral dinners and working with the great crew who helped him. Gerry and Judy loved to travel, and they got the opportunity to take a lot of cruises. They also loved spending time in Mexico and making new friends. He also liked following the University of Northern Iowa football and basketball teams and didn’t miss a football game, home or away, for over 15 years. He volunteered for the University at the Iowa State Fair and set up a scholarship for a UNI student athlete. Gerry was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Judy; and his sister, Helen. He is survived by his sister, Marlys; his brother, Jim; his four children, Sharon (Mark) Hannasch, John (Kara), Paul (Kathi) and Nancy (Steve) Kerns. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren: Bailey, Gina, Stephen, Paige, Ethan, James, John, Leo, Jakob and Nick; 1 great-grandchild, Graham; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He also leaves behind his poker club friends, who met monthly for over 30 years.