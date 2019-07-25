(1921-2019)
WATERLOO — Gerald “Joe” Bowers, 97, died Tuesday, July 23, at Friendship Village.
He was born Nov. 29, 1921, in Marshalltown, son of Bill and Violet (Holden) Bowers. On June 7, 1942, he married Betty Wilcox.
He graduated from Waterloo West High School. He then served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Jacksonville, Fla. Joe was a self-employed home builder in Waterloo his entire career until his retirement in 1984. He was a member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church and the Becker-Chapman Post 138 American Legion.
Survived by: two sons, Ron (Dee) Bowers of Waterloo and Dick (Connie) Bowers of Mukwonago, Wis.; four grandchildren, Tracy, Terri, Tonya and Brenda; seven great-grandchildren, Tracy Jr., Tristen, Brittney, Dustin, Heather, Trent and Alleigh; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a brother, Max Bowers; and two sisters, Betty Sue Garber and Carrie Miller.
Services: noon Friday, July 26, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, with military rites conducted by the Becker-Chapman Post 138 American Legion. Visitation will be for an hour before services Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to Becker-Chapman Post 138 American Legion.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Joe was very active at Friendship Village for many years and enjoyed fishing and traveling.
