(1938-2019)
WATERLOO — Gerald “Jerry” Rogers, 80, of Davenport and formerly of Harlingen, Texas, and Waterloo, died Thursday, July 4, at Senior Star in Davenport.
He was born Nov. 12, 1938, in Cedar Falls, son of Bert and Lydia (Donach) Rogers. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1956. Jerry married Joan Roehr-Brown on Oct. 15, 1966. She died June 25, 2015.
Jerry served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1967 in Okinawa, Japan. He worked at Chamberlain Manufacturing, and later at John Deere until he retired.
Survivors: three stepdaughters, Margaret “Peggy” (Tyrone) Wilson of Bettendorf, Penni (Bob) Teare of Cedar Rapids, and Pamela (Diane Kowalcik) Den Hartog of South Daytona Beach, Fla.; seven grandchildren, David (Heather) Wilson, Stephanie McDowell, Jennifer Nelsen, Thomas (Gerta) Den Hartog, Colin (Matka Trefz) Teare, Tyler Teare, and Mackenzie Teare; six great-grandchildren, Lexas, Jarrett and Keagan Wilson, Liam Nelson, Conan Den Hartog, and Bennett McDowell; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; six brothers, Hugh, Francis, Donath, Donald, Stanley and Howard Rogers; and two sisters, Mildred Rickard and Genevieve Grieves.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Locke Funeral Home with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be for an hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Memorials: to Senior Star of Davenport.
In his earlier years, Jerry was a very avid bowler.
