Gerald Meyers

(1929-2018)

LAWLER — Gerald ‘Jerry’ Meyers, 89, of Lawler, died Friday, Aug. 24.

Gerald Peter was born May 16, 1929, in Ionia, son of Cletus and Amelia (Roths) Meyers. He was a graduate of Ionia High School. After completing his education, Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War. He married Barbara Cagley on June 17, 1954, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Ionia. They owned and operated Meyers Locker and Superette from 1954-1988. They then became drivers for Zip’s Truck Equipment delivering tow trucks and transporters for 17 years. He retired at age 79.

Jerry was a member of the Lawler American Legion and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.

Survivors: his children, Mark (Cindy) Meyers of Aurora, Colo., Margery Fuiten of Bloomington, Ill., Gary (Janice) Meyers of Charles City, Carol (Chris) Holmes of Arvada, Colo., and Craig Meyers of Aurora, Colo.; two grandchildren, Heather (Sean) McCormick and Tonya Fuiten; three great-grandchildren, Chloe, Kyran and Kaden; his siblings, Jane McGrane of Ionia, Sr. Melita Meyers of Wisconsin and Linda (Linus) Voves of Ionia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife in 2014; a son, Brian in 1964; and a sister, Betty.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28,at Conway-Markham Funeral Home, New Hampton, with burial in St. Boniface Cemetery, Ionia. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. today, Aug. 27, at Conway-Markham Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. Scriptural wake service, and for an hour prior to services.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences at www.conway-markhamfh.com.

Jerry enjoyed ballroom dancing, watching Jeopardy, live theater and opera. He and Barbara traveled the 48 continental United States.

