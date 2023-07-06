August 8, 1935-June 30, 2023

LA PORTE CITY-Gerald “Jerry” John Holbach, 87, of La Porte City, died Friday, June 30, at his home.

He was born August 8, 1935, in Black Hawk County, the son of Ralph and Philomena Schmitz Holbach. He married Virginia Fagerlind on November 17, 1956, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville. She preceded him in death on March 4, 2020.

Jerry graduated from Iowa State Teachers College and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Jerry had a long career in the automobile dealership business, starting out as a salesman at Tate Oldsmobile and eventually becoming an owner of Forest Hills Motors and University Motors in Waterloo, IA. He later transitioned out of the car dealership business and opened a franchise for Management Recruiters and a temporary employment franchise for Kelly Services which he did for many years. He finished his career as a Real Estate Agent for Century 21.

Jerry gave countless hours to a number of civic and service organizations over the years: he was an active member of the Waterloo Jaycees; Kiwanis International; Easy Risers Kiwanis; Waterloo Chamber of Commerce; Waterloo Ambassadors; Boy Scouts of America, Troop 25; American Legion Nugent-Demuth Post.

Jerry spent many years “going fast and turning left” as a stock car driver at Tunis Speedway and several other area dirt tracks. He found great joy in the game of golf and was instrumental in the Kiwanis-Katoski Pee Wee Classic that was held annually to encourage and grow the game with the youth of the Cedar Valley. He was a Scout Master for the Boy Scouts Troop 25 and remained active with the B.S.A., earning the St. George award for his participation and leadership. He had a passion for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting a great deal, particularly turkey hunting. This led to many years as an active member of the Northeast Iowa Longbeards and the National Wild Turkey Federation.

Survivors include: his children, Nancy Ward of Muscatine and P.J. (Laurie) Holbach of Reinbeck; three grandchildren, Alex (Seth) Nordmeyer, Kayla (Komba) Sabbah, and Jennifer Ward; five great-grandchildren, Shakya Sabbah, Giovanni Sabbah, Luca Sabbah, Oaklynn Nordmeyer and Ripp Nordmeyer; his brother, Tom (Jan) Holbach of La Porte City and his sister, Maryann Whitcher of St. Claire Shores, MI.; his daughter-in-law, Shirley Holbach of Cedar Rapids.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Virginia Holbach; his son, Scott Holbach; a son-in-law, Mark Ward; a son-in law, Jason Jones.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial in Sancta Maria Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. Full military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Nugent – Demuth Post 714, assisted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. Friday, July 7, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation also one hour prior to the Mass on Saturday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com