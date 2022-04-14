Gerald “Jerry” Frederick Amfahr

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m.—Saturday, April 23, 2022, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, with burial at St. Athanasius Catholic Cemetery, Jesup. Visitation will be from 3:30 p.m.—8:00 p.m., Friday, April 22, 2022, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there will be a 4:00 p.m., Knights of Columbus Rosary and 7:00 p.m., Vigil Service. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Saturday at the Church. Memorials will be directed to St. Athanasius Church and Dollars for Scholars.

Jerry was born June 19, 1932, on a farm in Fox Township of Black Hawk County, IA, the son of Frank F. Amfahr and Dorothy Anna (Frost) Amfahr. He graduated from Jesup High School in 1951 and then served in the US Army until October of 1954. On January 16, 1954, he was united in marriage to Pearl “Dolly” Meyer in Brooklyn, New York. Dolly preceded him in death in January of 1989. On November 24, 1989, he married Donna Irene (Moody) Miner at St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup. He worked at John Deere in Waterloo and then as a mechanic at the Ford garage in Jesup and Independence, before becoming the school bus and grounds supervisor for Jesup Community Schools. Jerry was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council #8227 and Pump-Scheer American Legion Post #342 in Jesup. He was also, currently serving as the President of the Independence Merry Mixers square dance club. Jerry was always busy with family and friends; he and Donna have volunteered often, and he enjoyed fixing toys and clocks as well as woodworking.