CEDAR FALLS – Gerald “Jerry” Fee, 69, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, March 9, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
He was born June 17, 1950, in Boone, son of Joseph and Lillian (Olafson) Fee. He graduated from Des Moines Dowling Catholic High School in 1968 and served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He was an iron worker with the Local 89 Union in Cedar Rapids.
Survivors: his companion, Shirley Dierks of Waverly; a brother, Thomas Fee of Waterloo; two nieces, Haley Durchschleg of Minneapolis, Minn., and Stephanie Maschek of Chicago, Ill.; and close friends, Tami and Pat Doyle of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Inurnment: will be at a later date in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery at Van Meter. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
