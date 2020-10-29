Waterloo—Gerald “Jerry” D. Derifield, 68, of Waterloo, died Monday, October 26, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. He was born August 14, 1952 in Waterloo, son of Clarence E. and Doris J. Winkleman Derifield. He married Sandra Winning; they later divorced. He married Diane Hein July 3, 2007 in Denver, Iowa. He was a machinist at John Deere for many years, retiring in 2001. He later worked as a bus driver, maintenance, and lawn care for Friendship Village. Survived by: wife, Waterloo; two sons, Shon (Prad) Derifield‚ Wisconsin, and Jerry Lee Derifield‚ Waterloo; daughter, Amy (Jason Lewis) Derifield‚ Waterloo; 13 grandchildren, Toby (Kori) Pratt, Hunter (Kayla) Risse, Cameron (Shyanne) Pratt, Crysta (Pierce) Derifield, Emilee Derifield, Matthew (Taylor) Fecht, Chris Fecht, Ryan Fecht, Nathan Bass, Shelby Bass, Lindsey Bass, Brandon Bass, Addie Bass; one brother, Pat (Evelyn) Derifield‚ Waterloo; two sister, Pamela Truax, Waterloo, and Roxanne Derifield‚ Waterloo; and dog, Abbie. Preceded by: parents; two brothers, Dennis and Eddy Derifield; one sister, Sandra Galle; and nephew, John Derifield. Services: 11 a.m., October 30, at Locke Funeral Home; Visitation: 4-7 p.m., October 29, at the funeral home; Memorials: Family; Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.