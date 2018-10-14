Try 1 month for 99¢
Gerald Cole

Jerry Cole

CEDAR FALLS – Gerald “Jerry” E. Cole, 84, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Oct. 13, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.

He was born Nov. 24, 1933, in Cedar Falls, son of Stephen and Kathleen (Cullen) Cole. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1951. Gerald served in the U.S. Navy from 1953-1955 and in the U.S. Naval Reserve until 1960. On Dec. 28, 1957, he married Elda Refshauge in Cedar Falls.

Gerald worked in maintenance for John Deere until his retirement in 1994.

Survivors: his wife; four daughters, Vickie (Michael) Miller of Clarksville, Brenda (Gregory) Gesaman of Norwalk, Elaine (Larry) Teasdale of Altoona and Kimberly (Kevin) Hansen of Waterloo; a son, Jeffrey Cole of Mount Pleasant; grandchildren, David (Ambarlee) Miller of Maquoketa, Christopher (Jennifer) Miller, Sarah (Luke) Lodge and Crystal Moore all of Clarksville, Heather Hummell of New London, Ashley (Terry) Aplara of Trenton, Dana Cole of Mount Pleasant, Kaylen (Daniel) Petullo of Norwalk, and Courtney and Daniel Hansen of Waterloo; 16 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary (James) DeBoom of Sutherland.

Preceded in death by: his daughter, Janine Cole; a granddaughter, Kara Gesaman; and a brother, John Cole.

Services: 10:30 am Wednesday, Oct.17, at Nazareth Lutheran Church Larsen Chapel. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Richardson Funeral Service, and also one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Military Honors will be provided by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com

