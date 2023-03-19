March 24, 1947-March 13, 2023

WATERLOO-Gerald “Jerry” C. Muller, 75, of Waterloo, IA, passed away on Monday, March 13th, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester, MN. After many months of battling pancreatic cancer, Jerry died of complications following surgery.

Gerald Clayton Muller was born on March 24, 1947, in Rockford, Illinois the son of Earl and Evelyn (Clayton) Muller. Jerry was raised and graduated high school in Mt Morris, IL. Following three years of college, Jerry went on to obtain his Funeral Directors license at Worsham Mortuary College in Chicago, Illinois. In 1967, he married Linda Robinson; they later divorced. After obtaining his degree, Jerry returned to Mt Morris working as a mortician in a local funeral home that also owned a furniture store where he worked as well. The furniture store was where Jerry found his true calling in the furniture business. His passion for the furniture business landed him in Waterloo, Iowa; where he met and worked alongside Martha Anton Thompson. On August 4, 1979, Jerry and Martha united in marriage, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The two of them owned and operated “Jerry’s Furniture” in Waterloo, IA for 39 years. The couple raised six children together. Jerry was an extremely dedicated businessman who kept the store open seven days a week but was also a very loving and caring husband, dad, and grandpa. In his spare time, Jerry’s passion was rooting for his grandchildren at all their activities and sporting events. He also enjoyed playing golf, supporting the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Cubs, and Chicago Bears. The family thanks the Doctors and all other involved staff at Mayo Clinic for their exceptional care and kindness.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Martha Muller of Waterloo, IA; children: Rob Muller of Rockford, IL, Monica (Dave) Hart of Roscoe, IL, Tony (Michelle) Thompson of Colfax, WI, Mandy (Steve) Johnson of Tiffin, IA, Amy (Alex) Crozier of Cedar Falls, IA and Nick (Samantha) Muller of Tiffin, IA; 16 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; one sister: Christine (Wiley) Askew of Rochester, MN, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Earl and Evelyn Muller; grandson: Clayton Thomas Crozier; In-Laws: Don and Maxeen Anton.

Following Jerry’s wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and there will be a public visitation held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service South Street location. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church with Father Scott Bullock officiating. There will also be an hour visitation before the Mass on Saturday. Jerry will be laid to rest at Westview Cemetery in La Porte City, IA. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

The family requests memorial contributions be given in Jerry’s name, to Mayo Clinic, Cancer Research. Memorials given to the family will be forwarded to Mayo Clinic, Cancer Research. If you wish, memorials may also be made directly to Mayo Clinic online at https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donatemc (for gift acknowledgments, please include Jerry’s name and your addresses).