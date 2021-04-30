January 6, 1954-April 27, 2021

WATERLOO-Gerald (Jerry) Allen Harmsen, 67, of Waterloo, died peacefully at home April 27, 2021 of ALS.

He was born January 6, 1954, in Waterloo to Donald and Janelle Harmsen. On December 3, 1994, he married Cheryl Schafer.

He graduated from North Tama High School in 1973. That year he began working at the Waterloo John Deere until he retired in 2015.

Survived by: his wife Cheryl, his daughter Jenny (Charles) Kopf of Waterloo, son Kevin Harmsen of Mt. Auburn; stepchildren Tammy (Brian) Schwerin of Jewell, Rob (Pam) Schafer of Grundy Center, Scott (Diane) Schafer of Des Moines, Sean (Kami) Schafer of Traer, and Randy (Shelley) Schafer of Independence; sisters Vicki (Ron) of Indianapolis, Indiana and Nancy Harmsen of Reinbeck, and brother James (Cecelia) of Reinbeck. He is also survived by two grandchildren, eleven step-grandchildren, two great step grandchildren, three nephews and a niece.

Preceded in death by: his parents and a son, Scott.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 11:00am at the Hammond Avenue Brethren Church, Waterloo, Iowa. Masks are required for all who attend.

Memorials may be directed to ALS of Iowa or Cedar Valley Hospice.