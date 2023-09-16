April 21, 1936—September 12, 2023
Gerald J. Himes, 87, formerly of Cedar Falls, died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Denver Sunset Home.
He and his twin brother, Gene, were born on April 21, 1936, to Cecil and Catherine Himes. He lived at Park Manor Apartments in Cedar Falls for 40 years and called Cedar Falls his home. He worked for the Hometowner for 30 years as a sales associate. He was famous for his chili, making it for many fundraising events. His biggest love and passion was running the Teddy Bear Roundup that his brother started collecting teddy bears for children at the Shriner’s Hospital for Children. After his brother’s sudden death, he brought the Teddy Bear Roundup to the Cedar Valley and literally “rounded up” all kinds of local celebrities and businesses to help.
He is survived his niece, June Larman, and her daughter, Dawn, of Omaha, NE, and his great friends, Kevin and Teddy. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Gene, Gaylord and Jack, and sisters, Joanne and Joyce.
Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. Monday, September 18, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. He will be buried next to his twin brother at Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park in Omaha, NE, at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 20, 2023.
Next time you see a bear, give it to a child to hug and make Jerry and Gene smile from Heaven.
Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.