He and his twin brother, Gene, were born on April 21, 1936, to Cecil and Catherine Himes. He lived at Park Manor Apartments in Cedar Falls for 40 years and called Cedar Falls his home. He worked for the Hometowner for 30 years as a sales associate. He was famous for his chili, making it for many fundraising events. His biggest love and passion was running the Teddy Bear Roundup that his brother started collecting teddy bears for children at the Shriner’s Hospital for Children. After his brother’s sudden death, he brought the Teddy Bear Roundup to the Cedar Valley and literally “rounded up” all kinds of local celebrities and businesses to help.