 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gerald (Gerry) Don Leach
0 entries

Gerald (Gerry) Don Leach

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gerald (Gerry) Don Leach

January 5, 1941-August 10, 2021

WATERLOO-Gerald (Gerry) Don Leach, 80, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, August 10, 2021, in Loveland, Colorado, while visiting with family. Gerry was born to Derwood and Maxine (Potratz) Leach on the family farm, on January 5, 1941, in Fredericksburg, Iowa. He worked at Titus, Rath Packing, and John Deere, from which he retired in 1996. He was an Alternate Committee man, a Steward for over 25 years, a member of the CAP Committee, and participated in several volunteer projects. He volunteered every year at Irish Fest.

Gerry (Big Dude) is survived by his wife, Sherri Swanson Leach, and five children: Mark (Katherine) Leach, of Osceola, Cody Jelinek and Neil Jelinek (Hannah), of Waterloo, Kimberly Leach, of Ames, and Stacey (Joe) Fettkether, of Loveland, CO, along with grandchildren Tammy (Ben) Womack, Andrew (Allison) Leach, Adam (Sierra) Leach, all of Ottawa, Kansas, Oliver Leach, of Ames, and Jax Jelinek (Little Dude), of Waterloo, and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by five brothers, Bob (Glennis), of LaPorte City, James, of McPherson, Kansas, Jerome (Norma), and Randy (Mary Jane), both of Fredericksburg, Leon (Robbie Fye) Leach, of Waterloo, one sister, Linda (Rick) Marszalek, of Illinois, and one sister-in-law, Debra Jelinek, of Waterloo.

Gerry enjoyed time with family, traveling, especially to a warmer climate through the winter months (often with Chj and Orv Morris and Ken and Sandy Perkins), raising hot peppers and tomatoes, growing flowers, and his dog, Missy.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021, beginning at 2:00 p.m., at the Hampton Inn (First and Main in Cedar Falls). Please feel free to join us and share happy memories of Gerry. One last party!

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 28

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News