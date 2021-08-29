January 5, 1941-August 10, 2021

WATERLOO-Gerald (Gerry) Don Leach, 80, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, August 10, 2021, in Loveland, Colorado, while visiting with family. Gerry was born to Derwood and Maxine (Potratz) Leach on the family farm, on January 5, 1941, in Fredericksburg, Iowa. He worked at Titus, Rath Packing, and John Deere, from which he retired in 1996. He was an Alternate Committee man, a Steward for over 25 years, a member of the CAP Committee, and participated in several volunteer projects. He volunteered every year at Irish Fest.

Gerry (Big Dude) is survived by his wife, Sherri Swanson Leach, and five children: Mark (Katherine) Leach, of Osceola, Cody Jelinek and Neil Jelinek (Hannah), of Waterloo, Kimberly Leach, of Ames, and Stacey (Joe) Fettkether, of Loveland, CO, along with grandchildren Tammy (Ben) Womack, Andrew (Allison) Leach, Adam (Sierra) Leach, all of Ottawa, Kansas, Oliver Leach, of Ames, and Jax Jelinek (Little Dude), of Waterloo, and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by five brothers, Bob (Glennis), of LaPorte City, James, of McPherson, Kansas, Jerome (Norma), and Randy (Mary Jane), both of Fredericksburg, Leon (Robbie Fye) Leach, of Waterloo, one sister, Linda (Rick) Marszalek, of Illinois, and one sister-in-law, Debra Jelinek, of Waterloo.