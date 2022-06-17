Gerald E. Halverson (Jerry)

Jerry graduated from St. Ansgar High School in 1946. On May 21, 1946 he proudly entered the U.S. Army. His infantry basic was at Fort McClellan, Alabama. Then on to Fort Benning, Georgia for airborne and glider training school. He then enlisted into the reserves November 24, 1947. On September 15, 1950 Jerry was recalled to active duty to serve in Korea. Corporal Gerald Halverson earned his Parachutist Wings and participated in three major engagements for which he received the Bronze Star Medal, Citation for Meritorious Service in Korea, Good Conduct Ribbon and Korean War Service Medal. He worked 4 years at the St. Ansgar Lumber yard and 36 years for the Rural Electric Cooperative (R.E.C.) as the Lines Foreman. Jerry and Mary Ann made their home in St. Ansgar. He volunteered many years with Boy Scouts of America and walked beside his sons who were honored as Eagle Scouts. He was an active member of the American Legion Post where he served as post commander and was a member of the Firing Squad and Honor Guard. Jerry was a familiar face to many; working at the Legion, frequently visiting residents and friends at the Good Samaritan- St. Ansgar and serving meals on wheels late into his 80’s.