April 12, 1928-June 13, 2022
WATERLOO-Gerald E. Halverson (Jerry), 94, of Waterloo, formerly of St. Ansgar, Iowa died Monday, June 13, 2022 at Friendship Village Wellspring Living in Waterloo. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at First Lutheran Church, St. Ansgar with Rev. Christopher Staley officiating. Visitation will be held the night before at Schroeder Funeral Homes, St. Ansgar from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Burial will take place at St. Ansgar Cemetery.
He was born April 12, 1928 in Worth County, son of Sever and Lizzie (Knaack) Halverson. He married Mary Ann Tribbensee on December 8, 1951 at First Lutheran Church, St. Ansgar.
Jerry graduated from St. Ansgar High School in 1946. On May 21, 1946 he proudly entered the U.S. Army. His infantry basic was at Fort McClellan, Alabama. Then on to Fort Benning, Georgia for airborne and glider training school. He then enlisted into the reserves November 24, 1947. On September 15, 1950 Jerry was recalled to active duty to serve in Korea. Corporal Gerald Halverson earned his Parachutist Wings and participated in three major engagements for which he received the Bronze Star Medal, Citation for Meritorious Service in Korea, Good Conduct Ribbon and Korean War Service Medal. He worked 4 years at the St. Ansgar Lumber yard and 36 years for the Rural Electric Cooperative (R.E.C.) as the Lines Foreman. Jerry and Mary Ann made their home in St. Ansgar. He volunteered many years with Boy Scouts of America and walked beside his sons who were honored as Eagle Scouts. He was an active member of the American Legion Post where he served as post commander and was a member of the Firing Squad and Honor Guard. Jerry was a familiar face to many; working at the Legion, frequently visiting residents and friends at the Good Samaritan- St. Ansgar and serving meals on wheels late into his 80’s.
Jerry is survived by his: two sons, Jeff (Mary Margaret) of Waterloo, IA, Bryan (Angie)of Gilbertville, IA; six grandchildren, Blair (Kelly) Pensacola, FL, Adam (Andrea) Wausau, WI, Jenna Scheider (John) Freeport, IL, Austin and Andrew of Gilbertville, Hanna Dodd (Noah) Dubuque, IA; 8 great-grandchildren; Hayden, Casey, Nora, Clara, Peter, August, Lars and Willow.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to organizations that Jerry held close: St. Ansgar American Legion Post 358, 137 W. 4th St., St. Ansgar, IA 50472, St. Ansgar First Responders, PO Box 176, St. Ansgar, IA 50472, First Lutheran Church, 212 Main St., St. Ansgar, IA
Jerry was dearly loved by his family and friends. He lived a long, happy and healthy life. He knew Christ and was ready to go to heaven, giving comfort to his family. In all he did, he displayed the fruits of the Spirit in Galatians 5:22-23 – “love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control.”
Schroeder Funeral Homes, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com
